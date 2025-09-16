DHL’s $94M Barcelona air hub boosts parcel capacity

DHL Express on Tuesday officially inaugurated a new $94 million international hub at Barcelona International Airport designed to handle growing volumes of express packages over the next 20 years.

The modern facility can process more than 20,000 pieces per hour, representing a sevenfold increase in capacity compared to the previous operation.

Earlier this month, DHL also relocated to a larger, more efficient gateway terminal at Helsinki airport, made possible by a $117 million investment. During the summer, the company opened a $140M air facility in Lyons, France.

The parcel logistics giant has operated its own aircraft at Barcelona airport since 1995, but outgrew the previous facility. The new building was completed in less than two years, DHL said in a news release.