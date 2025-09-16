Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Air CargoAmerican ShipperEuropeNewsParcel FreightPostalMag

DHL’s $94M Barcelona air hub boosts parcel capacity

Parcel carrier to add 2 daily flights as shipping demand increases

Eric Kulisch
·
Boeing 757 freighter aircraft for DHL Express are seen parked at Barcelona International Airport on Aug. 20, 2016. DHL recently upgraded its Barcelona cargo terminal. (Photo: Shutterstock/gg-foto)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

DHL Express on Tuesday officially inaugurated a new $94 million international hub at Barcelona International Airport designed to handle growing volumes of express packages over the next 20 years.

The modern facility can process more than 20,000 pieces per hour, representing a sevenfold increase in capacity compared to the previous operation.

Earlier this month, DHL also relocated to a larger, more efficient gateway terminal at Helsinki airport, made possible by a $117 million investment. During the summer, the company opened a $140M air facility in Lyons, France.

The parcel logistics giant has operated its own aircraft at Barcelona airport since 1995, but outgrew the previous facility. The new building was completed in less than two years, DHL said in a news release.

DHL said cross-border parcel throughput in Barcelona grew by 30% over a five-year period that covered the frenzy of online buying during the pandemic. Volumes have since stabilized, along with global trade and e-commerce activity. 

The 106,640-square foot warehouse facility connects air routes between Europe, America and North Africa, supporting more than 5,000 customers in Catalonia, DHL said. The hub will serve all four provinces in the region, as well as the Balearic Islands and Andorra. It features 22 loading and unloading positions for air containers, as well as 24 docks for trucks making daily deliveries.

The DHL Express cargo airline operates 10 flights per day from its terminal at Barcelona airport, as well as buying capacity on six intercontinental commercial flights. The company said it plans to expand operations with the addition of two new in-network flights and enhanced intercontinental connectivity through commercial flights. 

“Spain plays a strategic role in the DHL Express global network thanks to its advanced logistics infrastructure and its geographical location, which serves as an unrivaled bridge between Europe, Africa, and especially Latin America — a very attractive market for Spanish small and medium-sized enterprises,” said Jesús Sánchez, senior vice president of hubs at DHL Express Europe.

DHL Express has two other hubs in Spain — Madrid and Vitoria — which also function as connection points to the company’s global network, and smaller facilities at six other locations. In total, DHL operates 16 of its own aircraft, conducting more than 40 flights per day and covering 26 routes in the country.

The Barcelona hub meets DHL’s long-term sustainability standards, with a solar-array for electricity production, 37 electric chargers for delivery vans and aircraft support equipment. Infrastructure is pre-installed to expand charging capacity to ensure at least two-thirds of the site’s vehicles operate free of carbon emissions. Additional measures include a greywater recovery system, tools for controlling and managing the hub’s daily energy consumption, and the use of intelligent LED lighting with automatic programming and presence sensors.

The inauguration of the Barcelona airport hub precedes other investments that DHL Spain is undertaking in Catalonia, including the opening of a new operational facility in Girona planned for this year. The company said it also plans to invest $47 million in Vitoria to create what will be the second-largest DHL Express aircraft maintenance hangar in Europe, expected to be operational in 2027. 

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

FedEx, DHL relocate to larger air package facilities on Europe’s edge

DHL prepares to open $140M cargo facility at Lyon airport

DHL Express to add aircraft maintenance center in Spain

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com