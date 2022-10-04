DHL partners with BigCommerce on B2B and B2C delivery

When one of the largest shippers on the planet partners with one of the most popular e-commerce platforms in the world, it’s worth paying attention.

On Tuesday, international shipper DHL (OCTUS: DPSGY) and e-commerce firm BigCommerce (NASDAQ: BIGC) announced a partnership that will grant BigCommerce merchants access to the DHL Express delivery network.

The partnership also makes merchants eligible for perks like discounted rates and access to DHL shipping and logistics professionals.

By shipping through DHL, merchants on the BigCommerce platform will be able to expand their products and services globally. The shipper has operations in more than 220 countries and territories, giving U.S. sellers a route to offering speedy online delivery around the world.

Related:

“We are looking forward to working with BigCommerce and potentially helping their merchants across industries strengthen their global reach,” said Greg Hewitt, CEO of DHL Express. “As the needs of small startups, midmarket businesses and large enterprises continue to evolve and heighten, we will be able to further support B2B and B2C BigCommerce merchants by offering quick, reliable and expedited shipments that will help maximize their cross-border potential.”

Merchants who join the program will be eligible for exclusive discounted rates and a network of consultants that can help them sell to unfamiliar regions. They will also have access to DHL’s On Demand Delivery tool, which offers flexible delivery options around the world and proactively notifies customers of any delays or disruptions.

“Our partnership with DHL further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry,” said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. “DHL shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers.”

Watch: DHL’s roadmap towards sustainability

DHL also boasts integrations with other major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Shopify and WooCommerce. The partnerships are part of a coordinated push by DHL to dominate the e-commerce space — one to which the company dedicated more than $360 million last year.

The company’s supply chain unit has also made investments to support an emphasis on e-commerce, putting money into things like autonomous warehouse robots and other fulfillment technologies.

That’s because while e-commerce sales have slowed, they’re still wildly popular and are expected to stay that way. Just last month, a survey from BigCommerce found that more than half (55%) of customers shop online at least once a week. Just 21% shop once per month or less.

You may also like:

DHL Express boosts hourly wages by double digits at Cincinnati hub

Quiet Platforms inks delivery deal with DHL

DHL survey says COVID fades as international concern for US SMBs