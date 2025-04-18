DHL temporarily suspends B2C shipments over $800 to US

Integrated logistics company DHL on Monday will temporarily suspend e-commerce shipments to individuals in the United States when the declared customs value exceeds $800 because import specialists are overwhelmed filing extra documentation after U.S. customs authorities lowered the threshold for filing an informal entry.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection on April 5, in response to President Donald Trump’s order for reciprocal tariffs under emergency authority, began requiring a formal entry process for all shipments with a value above $800. Previously shipments between $800 and $2,500 could be cleared using a simplified and expedited entry process. The reciprocal tariffs on trading partners have been paused, but the change to informal entry rules remains.

In a notice to customers, DHL said it is experiencing multiday shipping delays for U.S. imports above $800 because the sudden change has significantly increased the workload for filing formal customs entries. The company will stop accepting business-to-consumer shipments in that range on Monday until it can expand customs brokerage operations to manage the surge in volume.

“The changes outlined above have caused a significant increase in formal entry clearances, which we are handling around the clock,” the parcel carrier said in a message to customers.



