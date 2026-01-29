DiBella to lead Federal Maritime Commission

The newest member of the Federal Maritime Commission is now its new chief executive.

Laura DiBella today was designated as chairman of the ocean shipping regulator by President Donald Trump. She previously served as Florida’s first female male commerce secretary, and was nominated as a commissioner to the FMC with Robert Harvey, also of Florida, by Trump in September. DiBella was confirmed by the Senate in December.

Laura DiBella

DiBella succeeds former Chairman Louis Sola, another Floridian whose term expired in 2025. She is the third woman to lead the agency, after Helen Delich Bentley and Elaine Chao.

The move takes on added importance as the Trump administration has rolled out wide-ranging plans to revitalize the U.S. maritime sector.