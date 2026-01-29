DiBella to lead Federal Maritime Commission

The newest member of the Federal Maritime Commission is now its new chief executive.
Laura DiBella today was designated as chairman of the ocean shipping regulator by President Donald Trump. She previously served as Florida’s first female male commerce secretary, and was nominated as a commissioner to the FMC with Robert Harvey, also of Florida, by Trump in September. DiBella was confirmed by the Senate in December.
DiBella succeeds former Chairman Louis Sola, another Floridian whose term expired in 2025. She is the third woman to lead the agency, after Helen Delich Bentley and Elaine Chao.
The move takes on added importance as the Trump administration has rolled out wide-ranging plans to revitalize the U.S. maritime sector.
The FMC is composed of five commissioners, each serving a staggered five-year term. A bipartisan body, no more than three commissioners may be of the same political party. Currently, members are Democrats Max Vekich and Daniel Maffei: Republican Rebecca Dye is the longest-tenured member having been appointed by George W. Bush in 2002. Harvey will fill the vacant seat upon his confirmation.
The chairman serves as chief executive and administrative officer.
Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
