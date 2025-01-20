Disruptive winter storm bringing snow, ice, frigid temperatures to Gulf Coast 

Another strong, disruptive winter weather event will unfold across the U.S. this week, but this time the Gulf Coast is preparing for impacts.

Polar air is plunging south from Canada to start the week and meeting with moisture across the Gulf Coast from East Texas to Florida. As a center of low pressure moves over the Gulf, the storm will strengthen and bring snowfall of 3-5 inches, ice accumulation of up to 1 inch, and temperatures down into the upper teens and low 20s.

Forecasters are calling this a “once in a generation” snow event as the far southern parts of the US have only recorded measurable snowfall a handful of times.



