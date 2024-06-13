Dockworkers seek wage increase ‘commensurate’ with corporate profits

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) said dockworkers deserve wage hikes in line with the “billions of dollars” in recent financial results from ocean carriers.

The call for higher wages comes after the ILA canceled master contract talks on Tuesday with the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) after accusing APM Terminals and Maersk of using automated technology at ports across the country, the ILA said.

“USMX member-company’s profits are enormous, amounting to billions of dollars, and the ILA will demand wage increase commensurate with these revenues,” the organization said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

USMX represents ocean carriers, maritime employers and port associations along the East and Gulf coasts.



