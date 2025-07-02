DOT Advisory Board to meet at the White House

WASHINGTON — The first meeting of a new federal advisory board created to overhaul the nation’s freight and passenger transportation infrastructure has been set for July 16 at the White House.

The meeting is scheduled to 2:00 p.m. EDT and the public will be able to attend virtually, according to an agenda published this week.

Members of the 10-member board have yet to be announced. DOT received over 50 nominations in its initial call for nominees, including officials from the American Trucking Associations, the Association of American Railroads and the Intermodal Association of North America, and Amazon.

After extending the deadline the department received approximately 30 more nominations, including officials from C.H. Robinson, UPS, and Tucker Company Worldwide.