DOT Advisory Board to meet at the White House

WASHINGTON — The first meeting of a new federal advisory board created to overhaul the nation’s freight and passenger transportation infrastructure has been set for July 16 at the White House.
The meeting is scheduled to 2:00 p.m. EDT and the public will be able to attend virtually, according to an agenda published this week.
Members of the 10-member board have yet to be announced. DOT received over 50 nominations in its initial call for nominees, including officials from the American Trucking Associations, the Association of American Railroads and the Intermodal Association of North America, and Amazon.
After extending the deadline the department received approximately 30 more nominations, including officials from C.H. Robinson, UPS, and Tucker Company Worldwide.
“The purpose of the U.S. DOT Advisory Board is to provide strategic vision and high-level guidance to modernize and enhance the United States transportation systems,” according to DOT, which announced the creation of the board in May.
According to DOT, board members will be tasked with providing guidance on:
- Developing strategic recommendations for infrastructure modernization and expansion.
- Identifying key investment opportunities in transportation technology and innovation.
- Providing insights into regulatory and policy improvements to enhance efficiency and reduce bureaucratic obstacles.
- Advising on public-private partnerships to maximize funding and impact.
Members of the public can access the livestream accessible here. The public can submit written materials, questions, and comments to the committee in advance of the meeting no later than July 9.
