DOT wants private sector to end $43M freight bottleneck

WASHINGTON — The Federal Highway Administration is calling on the private sector to come up with the additional money needed to relieve one of the country’s top freight chokepoints.

The American Legion Memorial Bridge along the Capital Beltway outside Washington, D.C. – the primary East Coast bypass for long-distance trucks – is costing the freight industry an estimated $43 million in delays due to congestion.

But because the state of Maryland does not have the money to replace it, FHWA has put out an information request seeking “innovative project delivery methods” to get the project moving.

“Public-private partnerships (P3s) help address public funding constraints by enabling projects to be financed over longer periods, transferring appropriate risks to the private sector, reducing lifecycle costs through private-sector efficiencies, and leveraging private capital to support upfront construction,” FHWA states in a notice posted on Wednesday.