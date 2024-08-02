Drayage carrier notifies NJ independent contractors of changing business model

New Jersey independent contractors who haul freight under STG Drayage’s operating authority were notified Monday that they will no longer be tendered loads beginning in late November unless the truckers get their own authority through the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and meet other requirements.

“After careful consideration of shifting market conditions and changing legal landscapes, STG Drayage plans to cease doing business in New Jersey with independent contractor owner-operators who operate under STG Drayage’s federal motor carrier operating authority as early as November 27,” according to the STG notice.

For drivers who want to bid on freight through STG Drayage’s property-broker affiliate, STG Transportation Solutions, they must obtain their own operating authority, fulfill various insurance requirements, and have proper placards on their tractor(s) reflecting that they have active motor carrier authority, register tractor(s) under the Uniform Carrier Registration system, and obtain proper permits, plates, and registration cab cards, and hire drivers with commercial-vehicle licenses that meet FMCSA requirements.

As of publication Friday, STG Logistics replied “no comment” to FreightWaves’ request seeking comment to its business-operations agreement with its New Jersey drayage drivers.



