Drilling Deep: ‘Big Rig’ author Viscelli on how drivers are doing today

Steve Viscelli popped up on the trucking sector’s radar several years ago when he wrote “The Big Rig.” He had been a truck driver-turned-academic, and he wrote a firsthand look at the life of drivers on the road.

In particular, he took aim at lease purchase deals, arguing that they were distinctly bad deals for drivers.

Viscelli joins host John Kingston on Drilling Deep to talk about how drivers are doing in this strong market and whether his views on lease purchase deals have changed at all.

Also on Drilling Deep, Kingston talks about the renewed surge in diesel prices.

