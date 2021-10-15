Drilling Deep: The impact of insurance company actions on driver availability

In this week’s Drilling Deep podcast, Kurt George of Property Damage Appraisers joins host John Kingston to talk about the current strong freight market from the perspective of the companies that insure those trucks.

George’s company is not an insurer itself but works with enough of them to know what they’re thinking — and what they’re doing. Are insurance company actions having an impact on driver supply?

Also on the podcast, Kingston talks about the latest upward move in diesel prices and the current state of U.S. inventories of the fuel.

