Drilling Deep: Trucking begins to push back against vaccine mandate
Also on the podcast: The growing tie between high natural gas prices and what you’re paying for diesel
Dave Heller is the vice president for governmental affairs at the Truckload Carriers Association. In that role, he is deeply involved in the trucking industry’s reaction to the looming vaccination mandate coming out of the Biden administration.
At the recent annual meeting of the American Trucking Associations, Heller sat down with Drilling Deep host John Kingston to talk about that battle in Washington and how it might play out.
Also on the podcast, Kingston discusses how the rising price of natural gas, particularly in other parts of the world, is impacting diesel prices.
