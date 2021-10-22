  • ITVI.USA
    15,489.220
    61.880
    0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.882
    0.016
    0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.830
    -0.090
    -0.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,457.420
    58.770
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.820
    -0.100
    -3.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.580
    -0.100
    -2.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.260
    -0.030
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.650
    0.030
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.330
    -0.090
    -3.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.020
    -0.150
    -3.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
Drilling Deep: Using a helper if Amazon is fulfilling your shipments

Also on the podcast: Checking on the numbers in the red-hot diesel market

Photo of John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, October 22, 2021
1 minute read

First, you become a third-party seller on Amazon. Then maybe you use Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) to fulfill those shipments, taking it off your hands but requiring payment to Amazon for its services.

And then to make your life easier, you might hire an outside consultant to help you navigate FBA.

That is what GETIDA does. Its co-founder, Yoni Mazor, will join co-host John Kingston on the Drilling Deep podcast this week to discuss what his company does as well as some of the quirks of the FBA program.

Also on the podcast: Kingston reviews key numbers in the still-rising diesel market.

Photo of John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

