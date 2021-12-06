Driver retention: The coal in trucking’s stocking

During the Great Resignation, companies have faced 40% worker turnover, yet trucking faces 90%-plus driver turnover every single year

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Maven Machines’ Rachel Firestone about the real reasons behind the perceived driver shortage. Find out how quality-of-life concerns, a lack of parking and excessive wait times push truckers out of the industry and keep new drivers from entering.

Three generations of Charles Gracey are in charge at Hot Seat Services for this bloodlines segment. They’re joining us to talk about the influence of family in freight while giving advice on hiring and retaining drivers.

The Dude shows us what’s on the radar in SONAR, including TEU throughput, wait times, rates and a look at TRAC.

Kinsley Partners’ Frazer Kinsley talks about the importance of partnerships in unwinding the supply chain crisis.

Plus, 96 container ships are waiting to berth at SoCal ports; the inability to produce pushes Class 8 orders to the lowest November in 26 years; truckers get a $7,800 COVID-19 vaccine bonus at a Canadian carrier; the Lego Titanic is one-third of the way to port; and you won’t believe what happened on a Delta flight.

