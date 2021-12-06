  • ITVI.USA
    15,097.280
    -2.920
    0%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.895
    0.003
    0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.150
    0.030
    0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,068.770
    -2.780
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.960
    0.380
    14.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.710
    0.160
    4.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.010
    -0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.720
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.240
    0.100
    4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.160
    0.060
    1.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    132.000
    -5.000
    -3.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,097.280
    -2.920
    0%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.895
    0.003
    0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.150
    0.030
    0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,068.770
    -2.780
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.960
    0.380
    14.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.710
    0.160
    4.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.010
    -0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.720
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.240
    0.100
    4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.160
    0.060
    1.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    132.000
    -5.000
    -3.6%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Driver retention: The coal in trucking’s stocking

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, December 6, 2021
1 minute read

During the Great Resignation, companies have faced 40% worker turnover, yet trucking faces 90%-plus driver turnover every single year

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Maven Machines’ Rachel Firestone about the real reasons behind the perceived driver shortage. Find out how quality-of-life concerns, a lack of parking and excessive wait times push truckers out of the industry and keep new drivers from entering.

Three generations of Charles Gracey are in charge at Hot Seat Services for this bloodlines segment. They’re joining us to talk about the influence of family in freight while giving advice on hiring and retaining drivers. 

The Dude shows us what’s on the radar in SONAR, including TEU throughput, wait times, rates and a look at TRAC. 

Kinsley Partners’ Frazer Kinsley talks about the importance of partnerships in unwinding the supply chain crisis.  

Plus, 96 container ships are waiting to berth at SoCal ports; the inability to produce pushes Class 8 orders to the lowest November in 26 years; truckers get a $7,800 COVID-19 vaccine bonus at a Canadian carrier; the Lego Titanic is one-third of the way to port; and you won’t believe what happened on a Delta flight.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, December 6, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.