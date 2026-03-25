Echo Global Logistics expands platform with ITS acquisition

Echo Global Logistics announced Wednesday that it has completed the acquisition of ITS Logistics, creating an AI-enabled 3PL with over $5 billion in annual revenue. The deal merges two of the industry’s largest brokerage platforms, broadening the scope of transportation service offerings for both companies.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Chicago-based Echo announced in January that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Reno, Nevada-based ITS.

“Adding ITS to Echo helps us execute our vision of becoming a full supply chain solution by leveraging people and technology with solutions that deliver for our shippers,” said Echo CEO Doug Waggoner in a news release.

Founded in 1999, ITS is known for its drop-trailer and trailer pool capabilities, as well as its broad offering of container management, drayage and intermodal services. It also provides dedicated truckload capacity, omnichannel distribution and fulfillment, and other supply chain services.