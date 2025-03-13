EPA gives trucking OEMs whiplash with emissions rule rollback plan

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

On Wednesday, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin announced that the EPA is reviewing the emissions rulemaking put in place under the Biden-Harris administration. The important part for trucking comes from targeting the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles – Phase 3, or just Phase 3, rules, which began with model year 2027 trucks and extended through 2032.

Opponents to the rulemaking argued that the added emissions reduction requirements for nitrogen oxide would add tens of thousands of dollars to the cost of a new Class 8 tractor. Additionally, at the recent 2025 TMC annual meeting, the Commercial Carrier Journal reported, “Mike Tunnell, senior director of environmental affairs and research at American Trucking Associations, noted a modern diesel truck has seen a 99% reduction in NOx since 1973 and 99% in PM emissions since 1987.”

While the EPA is looking to terminate emissions rulemaking, the larger fight may be with the California Air Resources Board’s rulemaking. While CARB withdrew its Advanced Clean Fleets rule during the waning days of the Biden administration, it still has the Advanced Clean Trucks rule in place. CARB also has seen other states adopt its policies. CCJ adds, “Class 7 & 8 truck-tractors sold in model year 2024 will have to be 5% zero-emission-based rising to 40% by 2032. Five other states have signed on to the same ACT plan — Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Washington — and as many as 10 more are in the process of joining first adopters.”

Adding an extra wrench to the regulatory landscape, a congressional watchdog agency told Congress that it can’t review the already approved federal waivers that were granted to California for its stricter emissions rules. Land Line reports that the Government Accountability Office found the EPA waivers for California are not subject to the Congressional Review Act. The plan was to submit the waivers to Congress and the GAO, giving Congress 60 days to get a simple majority vote for a resolution of disapproval, which would then strike down the rule.



