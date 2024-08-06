Expeditors’ airfreight business up in Q2 even as ocean freight fell

Expeditors International recorded a second quarter in which airfreight tonnage rose significantly year on year, while ocean freight tonnage declined from a year ago.

By kilograms, airfreight rose 13% in April, 15% in May and 19% in June, on the way to a 15% overall increase in tonnage from a year earlier. That followed a first quarter in which airfreight tonnage rose 4% overall.

Expeditors (NASDAQ: EXPD) also reported that second-quarter air tonnage was 10% higher than in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, ocean freight tonnage declined 3% year on year in each of the three months of the quarter. Expeditors does not release tonnage figures, but the year-on-year decline in ocean freight tonnage marked a reversal of first-quarter trends. In the first three months of the year, ocean freight tonnage was down 6% in January, up 6% in February and up 8% in March, before posting the three months of negative numbers year on year during the second quarter.



