F3: Future of Freight Festival revs up for November

This year’s F3: Future of Freight Festival will pull into the heart of Freight Alley in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nov. 19-21.

The largest festival in freight will bring together over 1,500 industry leaders to share insights, network and celebrate all things freight at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

Here’s a road map for this year’s festival:

Keynotes and guest speakers

Freight industry experts will share insights about factors influencing the market, predict future trends and showcase emerging technology.

Over three days, attendees will hear from over 70 experts. Business Wars” podcast host David Brown will discuss industry insights during a featured keynote presentation on Nov. 19. Other keynote speakers will be J.B. Hunt CEO Shelley Simpson and Covenant Logistics Group CEO David Parker.

Find out who else is speaking here.

FreightTech and demos

FreightWaves SONAR CEO Craig Fuller will host a presentation on The State of Freight with Zach Strickland, FreightWaves SONAR’s director of freight market intelligence, on Nov. 19.

Over 30 Rapid-Fire Demos will showcase the latest industry advancements and technology by ensuring the most important details are covered as participants work against the clock. During these demos, participants have seven minutes to introduce the audience to their companies and products. Once time is up, the lights go out and the audio is cut.

If your company would like to demo, there’s still time to sign up. Register here.

Freight party!

The J.B. Hunt 360º Party will be hosted after the first day of festivities at The Signal open-air pavilion in downtown Chattanooga. Stone Temple Pilots will play live music during after hours networking, and a reception will also be held at the Chattanooga Aquarium.

Attendees will get to experience the lights, live music, great food and festivities – all while connecting with others in the industry.

Tickets for this year’s Future of Freight Festival can be purchased here.