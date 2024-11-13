FedEx builds capacity in Latin America with new flight routes

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) is strengthening its air network in Latin America with two new flights linking markets in South and Central America with Miami, the company announced.
In a news release, the company stated that the flights will increase capabilities and improve connectivity for customers across the region.
“The launch of these new routes marks a significant milestone in the history and growth strategy of FedEx across the region,” said Luiz R. Vasconcelos, president of FedEx in Latin America and the Caribbean, in the release on Tuesday. “These flights are part of the ongoing air network redesign, aimed at better serving customers of all sizes by providing direct connectivity with the Americas and the world.”
The new South America route is served by a FedEx Boeing 767-300 aircraft. It connects the international airports of Ezeiza in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the Airport of Santiago in Chile and Mariscal Sucre in Quito, Ecuador, with Miami International Airport.
A FedEx Boeing 757 will serve the Central America route, providing direct connectivity from La Aurora airport in Guatemala and Ramon Villeda Morales International Airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, with Miami.
Both aircraft will operate their routes multiple times per week.
The new flights establish a direct commercial presence for FedEx in Honduras and Ecuador. The release stated that the new flights will benefit the floral, coffee and cacao, seed, high-tech, textile, and automotive industries.
Miami International Airport is one of the main transportation and international trade hubs in the Americas, handling large volumes of cargo. The FedEx hub at the airport is home to the largest cold storage facility in the company’s global network, the release stated.