FedEx builds capacity in Latin America with new flight routes

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) is strengthening its air network in Latin America with two new flights linking markets in South and Central America with Miami, the company announced.

In a news release, the company stated that the flights will increase capabilities and improve connectivity for customers across the region.

“The launch of these new routes marks a significant milestone in the history and growth strategy of FedEx across the region,” said Luiz R. Vasconcelos, president of FedEx in Latin America and the Caribbean, in the release on Tuesday. “These flights are part of the ongoing air network redesign, aimed at better serving customers of all sizes by providing direct connectivity with the Americas and the world.”

The new South America route is served by a FedEx Boeing 767-300 aircraft. It connects the international airports of Ezeiza in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the Airport of Santiago in Chile and Mariscal Sucre in Quito, Ecuador, with Miami International Airport.



