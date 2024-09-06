FedEx Fulfillment expands through strategic alliance with Nimble

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) has announced a strategic alliance with Nimble Robotics to scale FedEx Fulfillment with Nimble’s fully autonomous 3PL model. FedEx is also investing an undisclosed sum in Nimble.

The Santa Monica, California-based AI robotics and autonomous e-commerce fulfillment technology company will help scale FedEx Fulfillment, according to a news release from FedEx.

“Our strategic alliance and financial investment with Nimble expands our footprint in the e-commerce space, helping to further scale our FedEx Fulfillment offering across North America,” said Scott Temple, president of FedEx Supply Chain, in the release. “Nimble’s cutting-edge AI robotics and autonomous fulfillment systems will help FedEx streamline operations and unlock new opportunities for our customers.”

The FedEx Supply Chain has more than 130 warehouses and fulfillment operations in North America and processes 475 million returns annually. The company has recently considered divesting its freight business to focus on its parcel and logistics business.



