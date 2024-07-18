FedEx opens first European Life Science Center in the Netherlands

FedEx Corp. on Thursday (NYSE: FDX) opened its first European Life Science Center, with capabilities to receive, store, kit, pick, pack and ship health care products.

The state-of-the-art cooling facility in Veldhoven, Netherlands, offers an end-to-end supply chain solution for temperature-sensitive medical storage and transportation, according to a news release from the company. This enhances patient care by the pharmaceutical, clinical and biologics industries.

“As global demand for healthcare continues to rise, having a robust logistics solution is crucial for the safe, timely, and efficient delivery of medicines, clinical trials, and biological products,” said Marius Penninks, vice president of ground operations at FedEx Benelux, in the release. “This new Life Science Center positions us perfectly to be the vital link in the medical transport supply chain, facilitating the timely delivery of care to patients.”

The specialized, roughly 11,000-square-foot warehouse offers four temperature-controlled rooms and freezers for temperatures ranging from minus 112 degrees Fahrenheit to 77 degrees Fahrenheit. It is monitored 24/7 and each temperature zone has its own alarm system. The facility includes specialized packaging, proactive monitoring solutions and services such as labeling and reverse logistics.



