Fireside Chat: Carrier Assure CEO talks fighting supply chain fraud

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How to keep up with changing fraud tactics

DETAILS: Cassandra Gaines, CEO of Carrier Assure Inc., discussed fraud as a major problem in the industry and what carriers can do to combat it. One new scam she talked about involves fraudsters altering the bill of lading or proof of delivery to barely change the amount of a product being transported while stealing the rest. These individuals take advantage of the companies buying the product taking a long time to do inventory reconciliation.

KEY QUOTES FROM GAINES:

“We partner with [onboarding applications] and integrate with them so that the combination is helping avoid the theft and problems. … I want Carrier Assure to be the industry standard like a credit score, but also for brokers. We just released a broker score as well because carriers are telling us over and over again that there are great brokers out there, but there are so many brokers that are not doing the right thing. I just had a broker last week that refused to pay a carrier because they weren’t tracking their shipment, and the carrier produced evidence of tracking, clear-cut evidence. The broker refused to pay.”



