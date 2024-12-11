Fireside Chat: Key insight on technology trends in 2025

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: 2024’s technology wins and 2025’s technology road map

DETAILS: Walter “Mitch” Mitchell, CEO of Tai Software, dives into the biggest broker market highlights of 2024 and looks ahead to key trends next year, during FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit.

KEY QUOTES FROM MITCHELL:

“2024 was a tough year, I think for everyone. The freight market is cyclical. It goes up and down, and just like we’re in a tougher down swing right now, we’ll come back, and when we come back, we have to be prepared for that. What we’ve been seeing on the technology side is a focus on the operators, a focus on the brokers who are moving freight every day and making sure that our technology and the technology partners that we’re working with are all integrated really nicely together, so that they are giving contextual information.”

“Fraud has been a little bit of a topic this year. It’s not just about fraud and fraud prevention. It’s how are you helping your team prevent the fraud in context to their workflows? Those are the kinds of trends we’ve been seeing, and they’re really exciting to see, because it’s going to help everybody. It makes us all a lot stronger and better.”

“The thing that we’ve been seeing a lot of trending towards … is this idea of buy-plus-build for large-scale applications, or for best-in-show, where we get an opportunity to buy a product and then connect to other things. It ties into this connectivity, where I can buy a TMS, I can buy a great freight management product, and they work together. Then I can also build my own custom tools on top of it. We have companies building their own TMSs and homegrown solutions. That trend is really positive and one that shows maturity in our space. This wouldn’t be a proper conversation about the future if I didn’t say AI. What I think we’re going to see with AI in 2025 is it’s taking over the world, and it’s not going anywhere.”