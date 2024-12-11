Fireside Chat: Use AI to tackle peak-season surges

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Artificial intelligence in the supply chain.

DETAILS: Anoop Mohandas, product manager at Crowley Corp., explains how to integrate AI into your operations to ensure buy-in from management.

KEY QUOTES FROM ANOOP MOHANDAS:

“AI functionality helps keep every part of the supply chain in balance, which makes it more resilient and better able to handle challenges like a freight recession, natural disasters and shipment volume surges during peak season. It not only helps businesses increase revenue, but it also delivers great value to their customers.”

“We have chatbots in the logistics industry, but I think we’re going to see a lot more of them doing multiple things, like responding to customers’ carriers and providing information to the operations team.”

“Since AI is still considered a ‘black box’ for some, it takes time for management to buy in, so I would strongly recommend starting small. Integrate AI on a project where you understand the end point so that you can justify the cost and return on investment to management. Once you get buy-in from management, this will provide a road map for using AI in the future.”