First look: J.B. Hunt’s Q4 beats consensus

J.B. Hunt Transport Services beat fourth-quarter earnings expectations Thursday after the market closed. Consolidated revenue fell 2% year over year but operating income was up 11% (19% higher including one-time prior-year charges). Better productivity and cost takeouts drove the improvement.

The company previously implemented a $100-million cost reduction program, which management expects to add to over time. It has said the cost elimination is structural and that these expenses won’t come back as volumes improve.

“Our team finished the year with another quarter of strong execution and financial results,” said President and CEO Shelley Simpson in a news release. “We have momentum with our operational excellence that is setting us apart with customers.”

Table: J.B. Hunt’s key performance indicators – Consolidated

J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT) reported revenue of $3.1 billion, which was just shy of the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Earnings per share of $1.90 were 24 cents better y/y and 9 cents ahead of consensus. (The 2024 fourth-quarter EPS result was adjusted to exclude $16 million, or 13 cents per share, in nonrecurring intangible asset impairments in its brokerage unit.)