First look: Norfolk Southern earnings

Norfolk Southern Corp. on Wednesday reported a rebound in first-quarter profits despite slightly weaker revenue from a year ago as it recovered from severe winter weather across its network.

The Atlanta-based railroad (NYSE: NSC) reported railway operating revenues of $3 billion, down $11 million compared to the first quarter of 2024. Income from railway operations was $1.1 billion, an increase of $933 million.

Operating ratio in the quarter was 61.7% compared to 92.9% in the first quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share was $3.31, up from 23 cents, when the company agreed to a $600 million settlement following a major derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, in 2023.

The company since the second quarter of 2024 continues to benefit from insurance payouts related to East Palestine. Those payments totaled $141 million in the first quarter. Income would have been $609 million, or $2.69 per share, compared to $2.49 per share a year ago, without the payments.