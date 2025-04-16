Autonomous rail intermodal cars to begin testing this month

Parallel Systems, which is developing battery-electric railcars that operate autonomously, will launch testing this month on two Georgia railroads, Parallel said on Monday.

The Los Angeles-based company also announced it had raised an additional $38 million in funding, bringing its total to date to about $100 million.

“Federal Railroad Administration approval and closing our Series B funding round are two critical milestones for Parallel Systems,” Matt Soule, Parallel founder and chief executive, said in a release. “Together with our strategic partnerships within the rail industry, Parallel Systems is now poised to fully commercialize our battery-electric rail system, starting with the FRA-approved project in Georgia.”

In January, the Federal Railroad Administration approved a request from Parallel, Georgia Central and Heart of Georgia Railroad to test its self-propelled intermodal flatcars, but the company had not previously identified when testing would begin.