First look: Prologis sees ‘record leasing’ activity in Q3

Logistics warehouse operator Prologis beat third-quarter consensus expectations and slightly raised its full-year outlook on Wednesday.

Consolidated revenue of $2.21 billion was 9% higher year over year and ahead of analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Core funds from operations (FFO) of $1.49 were 5 cents higher than consensus.

New leases commenced in the period increased 29% y/y to 65.6 million square feet. Average occupancy fell 110 basis points y/y to 94.8%, but appears to have bottomed, remaining in line with the first two quarters of the year. (Occupancy was 95.3% to close the third quarter.)

“Our record leasing this quarter underscores the strength and resilience of our platform,” said Hamid Moghadam, Prologis co-founder and CEO, in a news release. “With a solid pipeline, improving customer sentiment and limited new supply, the logistics market is setting up for the next inflection in rent and occupancy growth — one of the most compelling setups I’ve seen in 40 years.”