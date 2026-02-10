First look: Saia’s Q4 earnings

Less-than-truckload carrier Saia reported a headline earnings miss for the fourth quarter.

The Johns Creek, Georgia-based company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $790 million, which was $1 million higher year over year and $14 million better than the consensus estimate. Earnings per share of $1.77 came in 38% lower y/y and 14 cents light of consensus.

The company called out $4.7 million in incremental insurance costs tied to “unexpected adverse developments” related to prior accidents. Excluding the costs, the company’s fourth quarter EPS would have been in line with expectations at $1.91.

Saia’s (NASDAQ: SAIA) revenue per day was flat y/y as tonnage fell 1.5% and revenue per hundredweight (yield) increased 1.6% (0.5% higher excluding fuel surcharges).