Newsletters Contact Us
Company EarningsNewsTruckingTruckload CarriersTruckload Freight

First look: Werner’s Q4 misses mark

TL carrier restructures one-way segment

Todd Maiden
·
Werner will host a call on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. EST to discuss fourth-quarter results. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Werner Enterprises reported a cost-burdened fourth quarter that came in light of estimates even after adjusting for nonrecurring items.

Werner (NASDAQ: WERN) reported a fourth-quarter headline net loss of $27.8 million, or 46 cents per share, on Thursday after the market closed. However, the number included $44.2 million in restructuring and impairment charges, the bulk of which were noncash items. Excluding those charges and other one-off items, adjusted net income was $3.3 million, or 5 cents per share. Adjusted EPS was 5 cents below consensus and 3 cents lower year over year.

The company said it began restructuring its one-way truckload unit during the quarter to improve fleet utilization, remove unprofitable freight and return the segment to profitability.

Table: Werner’s key performance indicators

Consolidated revenue of $738 million was 2% lower y/y and shy of a $761 million consensus estimate.

Total TL revenue was down 3% y/y to $513 million. The segment reported a 97.2% adjusted operating ratio (inverse of operating margin), which was 30 basis points worse y/y.

One-way average trucks in service were reduced by 10% y/y with revenue per truck per week up 2%, resulting in an 8% revenue decline. Miles per truck per week improved 2% but revenue per total mile was off slightly.

Dedicated revenue increased 1% y/y as a 2% increase in average trucks was partially offset by a 1% decline in revenue per truck per week.

The company issued guidance calling for revenue per total mile in one-way to be flat to up 3% y/y in the first half of 2026. Revenue per truck per week in dedicated is expected to come in down 1% to up 2% y/y for full-year 2026.

Werner will host a call on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. EST to discuss fourth-quarter results.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden:

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.