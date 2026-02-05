First look: Werner’s Q4 misses mark

Werner Enterprises reported a cost-burdened fourth quarter that came in light of estimates even after adjusting for nonrecurring items.

Werner (NASDAQ: WERN) reported a fourth-quarter headline net loss of $27.8 million, or 46 cents per share, on Thursday after the market closed. However, the number included $44.2 million in restructuring and impairment charges, the bulk of which were noncash items. Excluding those charges and other one-off items, adjusted net income was $3.3 million, or 5 cents per share. Adjusted EPS was 5 cents below consensus and 3 cents lower year over year.

The company said it began restructuring its one-way truckload unit during the quarter to improve fleet utilization, remove unprofitable freight and return the segment to profitability.

Table: Werner’s key performance indicators

Consolidated revenue of $738 million was 2% lower y/y and shy of a $761 million consensus estimate.