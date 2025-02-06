First look: XPO Q4 earnings

Less-than-truckload carrier XPO reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 89 cents Thursday before the market opened. The result was 12 cents higher year over year and 26 cents better than the consensus estimate.

Consolidated revenue of $1.92 billion was down 1% y/y.

XPO’s (NYSE: XPO) LTL segment generated $1.16 billion in revenue, a 2.6% y/y decline. Tonnage declined 5.7% but was partially offset by a 1.7% increase in yield (6.3% higher excluding fuel surcharges). The unit reported an 86.2% adjusted operating ratio (inverse of operating margin), 30 basis points better y/y.

A full-year adjusted OR of 84.8% was 260 bps better y/y and ahead of management’s guidance of 150 to 250 bps of improvement. The result was accomplished even with the cost headwinds from opening 25 new terminals in the year.



