Florida man arrested on charges of shooting Walmart delivery drone

A 72-year-old Clermont, Florida, man faces multiple charges, including a felony charge, after authorities say he shot a Walmart delivery drone that he said was flying over his house.

Dennis Winn’s mugshot was posted to Facebook by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. (Photo: Lake County Sheriff’s Office)

According to an arrest affidavit, Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at Clermont’s Walmart store Wednesday in response to a drone being shot while flying on delivery.

Representatives from DroneUp, a new drone delivery service partnered with Walmart, told deputies they had a two-man crew in a nearby neighborhood promoting their company by doing mock deliveries. The crew was at the delivery point outside Dennis Winn’s residence in a cul-de-sac.

After the drone arrived and began its descent, one of the DroneUp employees told authorities a man, later identified as Winn, pointed a handgun at the drone. After hearing a gunshot, the crew ran to the van and drove back to Walmart. The damaged drone also returned to the store.



