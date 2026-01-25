FMCSA issues massive 40-state winter storm waiver

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has issued a Regional Emergency Declaration across 40 states in response to severe winter storms and dangerous cold.

The order, which went into effect Friday evening, provides immediate regulatory relief for truck drivers providing direct assistance to emergency relief efforts.

The declaration suspends hours of service regulations to give drivers more flexibility to move essential supplies and restore services in regions where temperatures have dropped substantially below normal.

The relief applies to an area stretching from Texas and Florida to Montana and Massachusetts, and – critically – applies regardless of where a trip originates, provided the driver is supporting emergency efforts in the affected states.