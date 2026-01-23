States waive trucker logs and weight limits for storm relief

Truck drivers moving through the Southeast should be ready to adjust their work-hour logs and equipment as Georgia, Mississippi, and North Carolina have all declared States of Emergency days ahead of a major winter storm.
Effective between January 21 and 22, 2026, the orders waive federal hours-of-service (HOS) and provide various weight and tax relief for those hauling essential supplies.
All three states are providing a 14-day suspension of standard “driving window” rules for truckers providing direct assistance to emergency efforts. The 11-hour driving limit and 14-hour on-duty window are waived for relief loads, including fuel, food, and utility equipment.
No order allows an ill or fatigued driver to operate. If a driver requests rest, their employer must grant 10 consecutive hours off-duty before returning to service. The waiver ends the moment a driver is dispatched for a non-relief load or the 14-day period expires.
Weight and permit changes by state:
- Georgia: Commercial vehicles with five axles and an outer bridge span of at least 51 feet are permitted a maximum gross vehicle weight of 95,000 pounds on state-maintained roads, excluding interstates. Drivers must adhere to specific escort and lighting rules if width exceeds 8ft. 6 inches while traveling after dark.
- Mississippi: While motor carriers providing direct assistance for the restoration of essential services or supplies are exempt from HOS limits, the order emphasizes that carriers currently under an out-of-service order are strictly prohibited from utilizing the exemptions.
- North Carolina: The state has temporarily suspended weighing for vehicles transporting livestock, poultry, and crops ready to be harvested. Additionally, relief vehicles are exempt from requirement for temporary trip permits and quarterly fuel tax filings during the emergency period.
Drivers of oversize loads in Georgia must use amber lights and escorts if traveling during darkness (30 minutes before sunset to 30 minutes after sunrise). In North Carolina, relief drivers must be prepared to produce documentation to law enforcement proving their load is for emergency use.
Forecasters expect significant accumulations of snow and ice, with wind gusts up to 30 mph in Georgia. Roadways in all three states are expected to become hazardous or impassable.
