States waive trucker logs and weight limits for storm relief

Truck drivers moving through the Southeast should be ready to adjust their work-hour logs and equipment as Georgia, Mississippi, and North Carolina have all declared States of Emergency days ahead of a major winter storm.

Effective between January 21 and 22, 2026, the orders waive federal hours-of-service (HOS) and provide various weight and tax relief for those hauling essential supplies.

All three states are providing a 14-day suspension of standard “driving window” rules for truckers providing direct assistance to emergency efforts. The 11-hour driving limit and 14-hour on-duty window are waived for relief loads, including fuel, food, and utility equipment.

No order allows an ill or fatigued driver to operate. If a driver requests rest, their employer must grant 10 consecutive hours off-duty before returning to service. The waiver ends the moment a driver is dispatched for a non-relief load or the 14-day period expires.