Former Missouri mayor gets prison time for stealing $300K from drivers

A former Missouri mayor and fleet dispatcher was sentenced to federal prison for a scheme in which he stole nearly $300,000 from more than 500 truck drivers who worked for his employer.

Corey Louis Hendrickson, 46, a former mayor and alderman of Willard, a small city that is part of the Springfield metro area, was sentenced to three years in federal prison without the possibility of parole. He was also ordered to pay $298,737 in restitution.

Hendrickson, who lives in Springfield, pleaded guilty on Oct. 24 to conducting a five-year scheme in which he stole from drivers at Prime Inc., where he worked. He used his position to gain access to the ComData accounts of at least 500 drivers and conducted over 1,000 fraudulent transactions, according to a plea agreement.

Prime Inc., based in Springfield, has over 9,200 drivers primarily hauling general freight, metal and wood, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. The company contracted with ComData to process fuel cost payments and maintain the accounts of Prime Inc. drivers.



