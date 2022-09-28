Fort Myers braces for the worst as eyewall of Hurricane Ian begins making landfall

Hurricane Ian, a strong Category 4 storm with wind speeds up to 155 mph, took an eastward turn and began coming ashore around Fort Myers, Florida, late Wednesday morning.

The latest reconnaissance from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Hurricane Hunters showed Ian moving north by northeast at a slow speed of 10 mph.

Life-threatening storm surge is expected to slam the Fort Myers area as well as neighboring barrier islands, including Sanibel and Captiva. The storm is forecast to slow as it comes onshore, leading to stronger inland surge.

Remarkable view of Hurricane Ian's evolution today in the Gulf of Mexico.



I can't get over the quality of this satellite imagery. pic.twitter.com/cqyJQqSQkD — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) September 28, 2022

Tampa may have escaped the worst of the storm surge with expected surge down to 4 feet to 6 feet, but that area of the Gulf Coast is still in the bull’s-eye of heavy rainfall, with 15 inches to 20 inches of rain over the next two days forecast. The urban flooding threat in Tampa is very high because of that excessive rainfall.

Even though Ian is making landfall on the southwest Florida coast, residents all across the peninsula should be prepared for hurricane-like conditions as the wind field is very wide with this storm and the impacts from rain will be felt across the entire state.

“If you are in any of those counties [in the path], it is no longer possible to safely evacuate,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a press conference early Wednesday. “It’s time to hunker down and prepare for this storm.”

A news crew prepares to deliver a report on the effects of Hurricane Ian near a statue of a flying boat Wednesday in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo: Steve Helber/Associated Press)

