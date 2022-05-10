FOSC Chat: Unifying recent acquisitions is next move for project44

This fireside chat recap is from Day 1 of FreightWaves’ Future of Supply Chain live event being held in Rogers, Arkansas. For more information and content from the event, click here.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Connecting supply chain ecosystems.

DETAILS: It has been a busy 18 months for real-time visibility specialist project44, including a partnership with Google to create a supply chain “digital twin,” says Eric Fullerton, the company’s senior director of marketing. In this fireside chat, Fullerton details what’s keeping him excited as his company works to make supply chains more sustainable and more visible.

SPEAKER: Eric Fullerton, senior director of marketing, project 44

BIO: Fullerton has worked in software technology for over 10 years and has demonstrated experience helping organizations adopt a digital-first approach. Fullerton has worked with Fortune 500 companies across multiple industries to navigate the divide between people, processes, and technology to embrace digital transformation and build a technology ecosystem that increases efficiency, saves costs, and delivers superior customer experiences.

KEY QUOTES FROM ERIC FULLERTON

“If, by using us, you can save a lot of paper with some of our APIs and LTL offerings – that’s nice, but it’s actually about extended visibility, like emissions for a given asset. Right now we’re working on ocean and over-the-road transportation to provide that sustainability, that emission visibly for an individual shipment.”

“We were actually approached by Google to provide what I would think of is one of the key building blocks of a digital twin for the supply chain – through ERP, TMS, and [enhanced] visibility – to solve the supply chain challenges that we’re experiencing today.”

“What we’re rolling out this year is a brand new unified platform for all of our acquisitions over the last year and a half. Then the data gets even more compelling to solve things like, not just when something’s going to get somewhere, but the likelihood of it getting delayed.”