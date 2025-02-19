FRA study sees new locomotive tech as gateway to electric freight trains

The agency that oversees the U.S. rail network thinks it has a plan to help freight trains switch from diesel to cleaner and less expensive electric power.

A Federal Railroad Administration study on mainline electrification recommends that the industry develop a prototype dual-mode freight locomotive and battery tender that could test the feasibility of leaving cost-saving gaps between sections of overhead catenary.

North American freight railroads have studied electrification but have always reached the same conclusion: Stringing wire over every mile of main line is prohibitively expensive and poses a colossal financial risk. But the most recent of those studies is 45 years old.

“Freight rail electrification has not been implemented to date by U.S. Class 1 railroads because of various economic, technical, and institutional barriers,” the report says. “The primary barriers to freight rail electrification were found to be its high up-front capital costs, high risks due to the uncertainty of electrification in the North American context, and the presence of alternative investments that carry less risk. Over time, changing technology and a shift from using electrification to reduce energy costs to using it to reduce emissions have potentially altered the impact and relevancy of some of these barriers, and created pathways to overcome them.”



