Freight market shows additional signs of recovery

Tender rejection rate rises as holidays approach

The tender rejection rate has risen steadily since early October despite tender volume declining. That implies that capacity is leaving the market, which is leading to a tighter freight market. (Chart: SONAR)

Both truckload spot rates and tender rejection rates are indicating that the freight market is tightening. The tender rejection rate has risen to its highest level since the first half of 2022 with a bounce that appears to be driven by more than seasonality. At the same time, the volume metrics in SONAR, such as the Outbound Tender Volume Index, are below year-ago levels. (Growth in private fleets could be contributing to a decline in tenders to for-hire carriers.) The implication is that the evidence of a move toward a tighter market has been driven by capacity exits. That’s important because capacity hanging on too long is what kept the freight market in recession for a duration that was abnormally long.

As a result, shippers should take a risk-mitigating approach to sourcing capacity for the upcoming year since they could experience challenges in sourcing capacity next year that they have not had to deal with the past two-and-a-half. Shippers should lock in contract rates, even at higher levels, to secure capacity. At this point, chasing the lowest possible rate could easily lead to service failures next year.



