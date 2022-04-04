On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about freight’s biggest challenges in Q2. They’ll look at international shipping, the ports, trucking, as well as the conflict in Ukraine.

Benjamin Gordon, managing partner and CEO at Cambridge Capital and BGSA, talks about creating a coalition of logistics companies to aid Ukraine.

Sanne Manders, COO at Flexport, talks about the global freight market and what Flexport is seeing in its data as well as its support of Ukraine.

Ivan Hernandez, owner at Vets2Trucking, talks about supporting veteran drivers and shares his perspective on the market.

Plus, businesses that are rude to drivers.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts