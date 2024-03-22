FreightTech Friday: Transportation One releases T1TAN TMS in-house

Logistics provider Transportation One recently announced it has gone live with T1TAN TMS to give its employees an updated experience in managing freight for customers.

Founder and CEO Jamie Teets told FreightWaves the company had used an off-the-shelf technology for the past 14 years. Still, as transportation management systems had become more sophisticated and easier to white label, it came time for a transition.

“We are trying to customize the areas of our business that have waste to create more efficiencies and productivity. We asked ourselves, how do we do two times the freight with the same amount of people we have today? In those little areas of efficiencies, we can create a better user experience to our employees,” he explained.

With an executive team full of industry veterans, Transportation One specializes in more difficult freight needs like white-glove, temperature-controlled and special projects.



