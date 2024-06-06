FreightWaves announces rapid-fire demo best-in-show winners in Atlanta

Thirteen companies showcased their FreightTech innovations during two rounds of rapid-fire demo sessions Tuesday at FreightWaves’ Future of Supply Chain event in Atlanta.

Demos by Tai Software and MyCarrier TMS were named best in show by attendees among the competing companies’ seven-minute demonstrations about how their technological innovations benefit the freight industry.

Tai Software

Tai Software demonstrated how its software automates quote requests and shipment requests using a centralized platform that leverages AI for sourcing load coverage. The platform aggregates the data and allows freight brokers to access all the information they need on one screen to prepare and email a quote for their customers’ freight needs.

“Tai Software is revolutionizing the way that freight brokers do their jobs with high-level automation and intuitive workflows that allow for cross-functional collaboration between operational teams,” said Jeff Jacobs, solutions consultant for Tai, a FreightTech company founded in 2005 in Huntington Beach, California.



