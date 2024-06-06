Watch Now


FreightWaves announces rapid-fire demo best-in-show winners in Atlanta

Tai, MyCarrier get the most votes at Future of Supply Chain

Tai’s Jeff Jacobs (left) and Rob Henritze demonstrated the company’s technology for freight brokers during FreightWaves’ Future of Supply Chain event in Atlanta. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Thirteen companies showcased their FreightTech innovations during two rounds of rapid-fire demo sessions Tuesday at FreightWaves’ Future of Supply Chain event in Atlanta.

Demos by Tai Software and MyCarrier TMS were named best in show by attendees among the competing companies’ seven-minute demonstrations about how their technological innovations benefit the freight industry.

Tai Software

Tai Software demonstrated how its software automates quote requests and shipment requests using a centralized platform that leverages AI for sourcing load coverage. The platform aggregates the data and allows freight brokers to access all the information they need on one screen to prepare and email a quote for their customers’ freight needs.

“Tai Software is revolutionizing the way that freight brokers do their jobs with high-level automation and intuitive workflows that allow for cross-functional collaboration between operational teams,” said Jeff Jacobs, solutions consultant for Tai, a FreightTech company founded in 2005 in Huntington Beach, California.


MyCarrier TMS

MyCarrier TMS removes the need for a middleman by providing shippers direct access to less-than-truckload carriers. Its technology allows shippers to quote, book and track freight using its automated integrated shipping platform from order to invoice, the company states on its website. MyCarrier TMS also lets shippers track their freight spend, shipping and invoicing processes through its automation technology.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, MyCarrier TMS was co-founded by Michael Bookout and Chris Scheid in 2017.

“Whether you’re on a system that we have integrated or you’re on your own system, we make it easy for you to get integrated and set up in our system to be able to manage your LTL from quote to cash,” said Travis Rhyan, chief product officer for MyCarrier.


During their rapid-fire demo, MyCarrier’s Travis Rhyan (left), Bobby Russell and Ryan Camacho discuss the benefits of the company’s technology designed to help shippers. (Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Here are this year’s other rapid-fire demo exhibitors at the Future of Supply Chain.

Clarissa has covered all aspects of the trucking industry for 16 years. She is an award-winning journalist known for her investigative and business reporting. Before joining FreightWaves, she wrote for Land Line Magazine and Trucks.com. If you have a news tip or story idea, send her an email to [email protected] or @cage_writer on X, formerly Twitter.