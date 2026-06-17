Frontloading fuels early peak surge for Los Angeles

The Port of Los Angeles handled container volume of 840,165 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) in May, better by 17% from a year ago on higher import volumes and less-than-certain supply chain outlook.

Los Angeles, which along with Long Beach comprises the busiest U.S. container gateway, saw volume of 4,119,869 TEUs year-to-date, up 1.4% on 2025.

“Our strong May performance reflects the resilience of the American consumer and the ability of businesses to adapt in a continuously changing environment,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said in a media briefing. “We’re seeing cargo move for a combination of reasons including inventory replenishment, concerns about fuel costs, trade-policy uncertainty and preparation for upcoming retail seasons. Companies are operating with shorter planning horizons and taking advantage of opportunities when they emerge.”

May 2026 loaded imports were up by 26% to 449,370 TEUs y/y, when import traffic was severely undercut by President Donald Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs on China.