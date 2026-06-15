U.S.-Iran peace deal reopens Strait of Hormuz

The United States and Iran reached agreement on a deal to end the war and lift restrictions on the vital Strait of Hormuz that stranded thousands of ships in the Persian Gulf.

Reports said that the memorandum of understanding, the terms of which were not released, will be signed June 19. It would suspend sanctions on Iran oil, release $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets, and provide 60 days for the two countries to hash out a permanent settlement that includes Tehran’s nuclear program.

The U.S. within 30 days will lift its blockade of the strait, through which 20% of the world’s crude oil supply flows.

The conflict also throttled shipping of fertilizer and other chemicals, to the point where fears of shortages led President Donald Trump to temporarily suspend the Jones Act. That allowed foreign ships to carry gas and fertilizer between Gulf Coast producers, inland ports and northeast markets.