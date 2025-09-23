German postal operator to resume US parcel shipping

DHL Group’s postal subsidiary in Germany is one of the first postal operators worldwide to resume parcel shipments to the United States four weeks after they suspended service because of an abrupt change to U.S. customs rules for small-dollar imports.

Post and Parcel Germany announced Tuesday it will begin shipping packages for businesses to the United States and Puerto Rico on Thursday, but will require upfront payment of duties to comply with the U.S. requirements. Australia Post resumed postal deliveries to the United States on Monday.

The Trump administration on Aug. 29 ended the de minimis exemption for commercial goods valued below $800. The rule allowed low-value goods to enter the country duty free and with minimal paperwork. E-commerce companies took advantage of the exemption to directly ship orders to buyers from overseas fulfillment centers, but U.S. officials said the expedited processing of 1.4 billion individual shipments opened the door to smuggling and unfair advantages for foreign retailers.

Postal traffic to the United States dipped more than 80% following the suspension of the de minimis exemption, according to the Universal Postal Union. Nearly 90 postal operators suspended some or all postal shipments to the United States.