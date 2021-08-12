  • ITVI.USA
    15,726.180
    112.920
    0.7%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.758
    0.011
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.110
    -0.250
    -1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,716.260
    111.080
    0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.210
    -0.070
    -2.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.190
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.320
    -0.240
    -15.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.380
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.190
    -0.030
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.900
    -0.180
    -4.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,726.180
    112.920
    0.7%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.758
    0.011
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.110
    -0.250
    -1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,716.260
    111.080
    0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.210
    -0.070
    -2.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.190
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.320
    -0.240
    -15.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.380
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.190
    -0.030
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.900
    -0.180
    -4.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
BusinessLast-mile deliveryModern ShipperNewsRecent News

Gopuff continues fast-track expansion, acquiring UK-based Dija

Second acquisition in Europe gives US delivery platform a presence in 3 European countries

Photo of Brian Straight, managing editor, Modern Shipper Brian Straight, managing editor, Modern Shipper Follow on Twitter Thursday, August 12, 2021
1 minute read
Gopuff has made its second European acquisition, agreeing to buy U.K.-based Dija and its neatly 40 microfulfillment centers in major European cities. (Photo: Gopuff)

U.S.-based Gopuff has made its second acquisition of a delivery platform in Europe, announcing on Thursday it was acquiring Dija, which operates approximately 40 microfulfillment centers across Europe, including in London, Paris and Madrid.

“There are many similarities between Gopuff and Dija: both of our businesses have a vertically-integrated operating model, we share many core values and a passion for both innovation and delivering for our customers,” the company said in the announcement.

Terms were not disclosed. U.K.-based Dija offers 10-minute grocery delivery.

In May, Gopuff acquired Fancy, a U.K.-based delivery provider. Gopuff said it has plans to expand beyond the U.K., France and Spain.

In 2021, Gopuff has acquired San Francisco-based rideOS for $115 million to advance the company’s routing technology for its on-demand fleet of delivery partners, and Austin, Texas-based Bandit Ventures Inc., a ghost kitchen coffee shop as part of the launch of Gopuff Kitchen. The company operates 20 of the ghost kitchens next to existing microfulfillment centers in the U.S. In December, it acquired BevMo!, an alcoholic beverage retailer with more than 160 stores in California, Arizona and Washington.

Gopuff operates in 850 cities in the U.S.

No layoffs are planned with the acquisition of Dija, a Dija spokesperson told CNBC.

This year, Gopuff has landed $2.2 billion in investment funding over two rounds, including a $1 billion Series H round in July that valued the company at $15 billion.

Click for more Modern Shipper articles by Brian Straight.

You may also like:

Social Auto Transport raises $1.5M in seed funding to expand gig economy auto-moving business

Bringg’s collaboration with Uber opens new doors for e-commerce

Walmart to begin drone delivery pilot this summer

Tags
Photo of Brian Straight, managing editor, Modern Shipper Brian Straight, managing editor, Modern Shipper Follow on Twitter Thursday, August 12, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Brian Straight, managing editor, Modern Shipper

Brian Straight, managing editor, Modern Shipper

Brian Straight leads FreightWaves' Modern Shipper brand as Managing Editor. A journalism graduate of the University of Rhode Island, he has covered everything from a presidential election, to professional sports and Little League baseball, and for more than 10 years has covered trucking and logistics. Before joining FreightWaves, he was previously responsible for the editorial quality and production of Fleet Owner magazine and fleetowner.com. Brian lives in Connecticut with his wife and two kids and spends his time coaching his son’s baseball team, golfing with his daughter, and pursuing his never-ending quest to become a professional bowler. You can reach him at bstraight@freightwaves.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.