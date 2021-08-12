Gopuff continues fast-track expansion, acquiring UK-based Dija

U.S.-based Gopuff has made its second acquisition of a delivery platform in Europe, announcing on Thursday it was acquiring Dija, which operates approximately 40 microfulfillment centers across Europe, including in London, Paris and Madrid.

“There are many similarities between Gopuff and Dija: both of our businesses have a vertically-integrated operating model, we share many core values and a passion for both innovation and delivering for our customers,” the company said in the announcement.

Terms were not disclosed. U.K.-based Dija offers 10-minute grocery delivery.

In May, Gopuff acquired Fancy, a U.K.-based delivery provider. Gopuff said it has plans to expand beyond the U.K., France and Spain.

In 2021, Gopuff has acquired San Francisco-based rideOS for $115 million to advance the company’s routing technology for its on-demand fleet of delivery partners, and Austin, Texas-based Bandit Ventures Inc., a ghost kitchen coffee shop as part of the launch of Gopuff Kitchen. The company operates 20 of the ghost kitchens next to existing microfulfillment centers in the U.S. In December, it acquired BevMo!, an alcoholic beverage retailer with more than 160 stores in California, Arizona and Washington.

Gopuff operates in 850 cities in the U.S.

No layoffs are planned with the acquisition of Dija, a Dija spokesperson told CNBC.

This year, Gopuff has landed $2.2 billion in investment funding over two rounds, including a $1 billion Series H round in July that valued the company at $15 billion.

Click for more Modern Shipper articles by Brian Straight.

