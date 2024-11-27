Great Dane settles with DOJ over hiring practices for some non-US citizens

Great Dane LLC, a privately held trailer manufacturer, has settled with the Department of Justice over claims that the company put job applicants who were in the U.S. legally but were not U.S. citizens through an excessive documentation process.

The fine levied by the Department of Justice calls for Great Dane to pay $218,000 for violations the DOJ found Great Dane had committed. In a prepared statement, the DOJ said a separate fund with that amount will be set up “to compensate victims of the company’s discriminatory practices, including those whom it failed to hire or who lost work because they could not comply with the company’s discriminatory document demands.”

The actions by Great Dane that were the target of the investigation affected its dealings with applicants who were lawful permanent residents.



