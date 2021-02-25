GSCW chat recap: How blockchain can transform tire distribution

This fireside chat recap is from Day 4 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. Day 4 focuses on automotive.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Applying blockchain to tire distribution

DETAILS: Going beyond buzzwords, Rak-Joon Choi, an American Tire Distributors vice president, talks with FreightWaves’ Clay Katzman about how blockchain technology can bring more efficiency and transparency to supply chains through data sharing.

SPEAKER: Choi of American Tire Distributors

BIO: Choi is the vice president for blockchain and supply chain digitization at American Tire Distributors and a former IBM executive.

KEY QUOTES FROM CHOI: