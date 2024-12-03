GXO Logistics CEO Malcom Wilson to retire

GXO Logistics CEO Malcolm Wilson will retire next year after leading the company since 2021, GXO announced Tuesday.

Wilson informed GXO’s board of directors that he plans to retire in 2025 but will continue to lead the company during the search for his successor, according to a news release.

“My time at GXO has been the highlight of my three decades in logistics,” Wilson said in a statement. “We have an outstanding organization that embraces new technologies, keeping us at the forefront of the industry.

Malcolm Wilson

Greenwich, Connecticut-based GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is one of the largest pure-play contract logistics providers in the world. It has more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet, with a global workforce of more than 130,000 people.



