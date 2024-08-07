GXO Logistics sees upward trend in global freight market

GXO Logistics Inc. reported a strong performance in the second quarter, with revenue surging 19% year over year to $2.8 billion.

Adjusted quarterly earnings per share was 55 cents, compared with 70 cents for the first quarter in 2023.

Wall Street expectations had called for second-quarter earnings of 57 cents per share and revenue of $2.72 billion.

Company officials said they are on track to sign a record amount of new business this year and believe the freight market is on an upward trend.



